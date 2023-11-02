MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — To honor service and working dogs, Prime Pet Rehabilitation Therapy in Myrtle Beach is hosting an untimed 5K Fun Run and 1KL Dog Walk.

The event kicks off on Veterans Day on the walking track around the lake at The Market Common. Retired veterans and public service members will also be honored.

The owner of Prime Pet Rehabilitation, Dr. Tom Walsh, shared why he created the event.

“The whole concept is to raise awareness for service dogs, for the military service, police dogs, everybody,” he said. “All the dogs that are working for us in our community. These are unsung heroes and we want to get the awareness out for them.”

All proceeds for the event will go to the Myrtle Beach Police Foundation K9 unit. Walsh shared why he chose to raise money for the K9 unit.

“It’s extremely important,” he said. “Often the only time we ever hear anything about the police dogs is if one has had an accident or is retiring. The fact is they work for us every single day, whether it be at the airport, the mall or just on the [Grand] Strand, it doesn’t matter. They’re everywhere and they just are invisible.”

To register for the event, click here.