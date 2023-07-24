MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach pickleball club needs help to raise money for breast cancer awareness.

The club will sponsor a tournament in October and is searching for volunteers and business.

The Carolina Coastal Pickleball Club is raising money for Conway Medical Center’s mammography van, which provides free mammograms for men and women.

“When you say breast cancer awareness, everyone unanimously says, ‘yes, I want to help,'” said Brenda Cristillo, a board member of the club.

Each year, the club chooses a cause to raise money for. Since October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it seemed like the perfect reason to support it.

The pickleball club is sponsoring the Myrtle Beach Seaside Classic Pickleball Tournament, which will be held Oct. 4 through Oct. 8 at the sports center.

The mammography van will be at the tournament to offer free mammograms.

Local businesses will offer raffles at the event, and a portion of the money raised will go to the center’s van.

Cristillo said they need 50-75 more volunteers to help with the tournament.

“The less we have to pay for, and we get done with volunteers, the more money we’ll raise for our mission this year,” she said.

Cristillo said potential volunteers don’t have to know anything about pickleball to help out. They need volunteers to help with things like assembling gift bags, monitoring games and working with vendors.

She said the only thing needed to volunteer, is to volunteer.

“Be a person who wants to help because ultimately, our end goal is to raise as much money as possible for breast cancer awareness,” Cristillo said.

While the tournament is five-days long, volunteers do not have to work the full week if they’re not able to.

Tommy Coyle is a volunteer for the event and a club member. He’s been playing pickleball for a few months now and is excited to support a great cause and to volunteer.

“Just looking to have fun and make sure everyone is safe,” Coyle said.

Danny Plemmons is also a volunteer and a club member. He said if you’ve never played pickleball and are interested, this is the perfect way to jump in.

“Take some lessons, come out and volunteer, it’s a great thing. Helps you understand the game better,” Plemmons said.

The club is also looking for businesses to support breast cancer awareness through raffles.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the event can click here.