MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police have arrested a third person in connection with a New Year’s Day armed robbery where a person was shot.

Shyheem Devon Johnson, 21, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center following his arrest Thursday night.

Two other men — Sean Louis Page Jr., 23, of Conway, and Javonte Bellamy, 24, of Myrtle Beach — were arrested in January and face the same charges. They are both still in jail, according to online booking records.

Johnson has a previous arrest for attempted murder and gun crimes. He was among three people arrested after an incident in June 2021 in North Myrtle Beach in which a parked vehicle was hit by a bullet.

