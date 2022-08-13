MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police arrested a man late Friday night who is accused of an armed robbery at the Home Depot store on Oak Forest Lane.

The robbery happened about 3 p.m. Friday, and David Brian Plump, 61, of Myrtle Beach, was taken into custody at his home, MBPD said Saturday afternoon in a Facebook post. He was being held Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Police said the suspect in the robbery showed a gun and demanded money before fleeing in a white van. Police have not said whether he got away with any money in the robbery.

Shortly after the robbery, police released shared traffic-camera photos of a vehicle believed to have been involved in the robbery, and “almost immediately” investigators began getting tips from people who said they recognized Plump from the photos posted on social media and shared by news outlets.

“This case is an example of why Myrtle Beach is not a place to commit crimes,” Chief Amy Prock said. “This police department and this community stand together against crime. This case was solved in hours thanks to our community’s commitment to public safety and an incredible team of police officers supported by the best technology.”

