MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing two boxes of lottery tickets at a gas station in Myrtle Beach.

Bernard Maurice King, 53, was booked at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $35,000 bond.

According to an incident report obtained by News13, police were dispatched Tuesday night to S. Kings Highway in reference to a shoplifting that occurred at a Walmart gas station.

Upon arrival, a witness told police they saw the man on camera coming into the gas station and steal two boxes of lottery tickets before he ran away He was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, dark jeans and black sneakers, according to the report.

The witness said the $20 lottery tickets were for the “Millionaires Club” and “Fastest Road to 2,000,000.00” scratch-off games, the report said.

