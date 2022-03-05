MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)–The Myrtle Beach Police Department has one man in custody in connection with a March 1 shooting.

Lashawn Jarrett, 37, of Monroe, North Carolina, is under arrest after an investigation into a shooting near 14th Avenue North and North Ocean Boulevard.

In a news release, police said Jarrett has been charged with attempted murder; assault and battery in the first degree; discharging a firearm into a vehicle; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; and simple possession of marijuana.

Police said Jarrett shot the victim during an altercation inside a car, leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries for which they are still receiving treatment. Jarrett was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot and is still receiving treatment.

Police said officers recovered the gun that Jarrett used to fire several shots that hit a parked car where MBPD said someone else was unloading items.

Jarrett is being held at the Myrtle Beach Detention Center pending a bond hearing scheduled for Sunday morning.