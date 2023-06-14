MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are asking the public for any information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened last month.

Police said on Facebook they are looking for any information about a hit-and-run that happened at about 1:20 a.m. on May 19.

The incident happened in the area of Jennings Road and Staley Avenue, police said. Officers responded to a report of a man being hit by a vehicle and that he was injured and information was limited at the time.

The man was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-007939.