MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police vehicles will remain on the scene of an incident for “the safety of the person inside the residence and nearby residents,” according to authorities.

Traffic was blocked on the 400 block of 27th Avenue North, as of about 2:20 p.m. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Police have not specified any information about the situation, other than stating that they responded to the area at 11 a.m. to check the property, “encountered a disturbance” and are speaking to someone inside a residence.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at (843) 918-1382.

