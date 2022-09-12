MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police have charged a 50-year-old man with multiple sex crimes after he allegedly fondled a 15-year-old girl on multiple occasions and texted her explicit photos of himself.

Christopher Stuckey was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and disseminating harmful material or exhibiting harmful performance to minors. He remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Monday.

According to arrest warrants, the incidents happened between Aug. 27 and Sept. 3.

News13 is not publishing additional details in the warrants because of the nature of the case.

