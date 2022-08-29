MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police charged a man who is accused of barricading himself in a motel Tuesday.

Darryl Dashawn Jones, 35, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with resisting arrest, according to police.

Jones allegedly called police at about 5 a.m. to report a theft. When police arrived, they learned Jones was wanted for a probation violation.

When police tried to arrest him, he allegedly barricaded himself in a room at the Happy Holiday Motel on North Ocean Boulevard, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

After several hours, police were able to get Jones out of the room by using a K-9, according to police.

During his arrest, Jones allegedly swallowed several baggies and was taken to a hospital, according to police. Police said the baggies contained an unknown substance.

Jones is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Monday evening, according to online booking records.