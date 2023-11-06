MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is facing several charges after Myrtle Beach police found five dogs on chains without food, water or adequate housing, according to arrest documents obtained by News13.

Rodrekus Flemone Mobley, 42, faces several charges, including six counts of mistreatment of animals, according to the documents.

Myrtle Beach police responded to the 1400 block of Carver Street on Friday, documents show. An officer found five adult mixed breed dogs that were “dirty, underweight and sitting in feces.”

Another dog, also without food or water, was sitting in a wire crate outside with a tarp, according to a police report. The crate was full of “old feces.”

Mobley told officers he was the owner of the dogs and was taken to the Myrtle Beach jail, the report shows. All of the dogs were taken to the Grand Strand Humane Society for treatment.