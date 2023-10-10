MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Myrtle Beach on Tuesday recognized Police Chief Amy Prock as one of South Carolina’s top law enforcement professionals.

Prock received the 2023 Strom Thurmond Award for excellence in law enforcement and was honored in Tuesday morning’s city council meeting.

About three dozen Myrtle Beach police officers were at the meeting to celebrate Prock and the award, as well as the many impacts she’s made in her 27 years of service in Myrtle Beach.

City officials recommended Prock on several of her accomplishments in her time serving Myrtle Beach. Some of which include her “real true crime unit” which officials say contributes to violent crime rates being down 15% in recent years.

Under her leadership, the police department received a grant for the acoustic gunshot detective system for the Myrtle Beach area schools.

Additionally, through her “consolidated effort,” she’s played a role locally and regionally in the fight to end opioid addiction.

“I love my home. I love this city,” Prock said. “And I truly believe it’s always about our community and I love this job because I get the opportunity to serve every day.”