MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With more than 400 mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year and school violence on the upswing in recent years, authorities are being proactive in keeping schools safe.

While schools now have tinted windows, metal detectors and a clear-backpack policy, an acoustic threat detection system is the latest technology being deployed in Myrtle Beach.

The city’s police department got a grant earlier this year for the new system, which has sensors that detect loud noises like gunfire and then use triangulation technology to turn toward the noise. The goal is to get officers dispatched sooner in the event of an emergency.

The threat detectors are scheduled to be installed before the first day of school, which is Aug. 21 for students in Horry County. The police department it’s waiting on some final approvals before starting the installation.

In addition to the new technology, the police department has resource officers who fill many roles working at schools.

“My very first role here at the school is to make sure the kids have a safe learning environment,” Myrtle Beach Middle School Officer Timothy Munday said. “But throughout my day, my roles are kind of fluid. I can be a counselor one minute, an educator the next, a safe space for kids to go.”

Munday explained some of the safety features in place at schools.

“We make sure that there’s only one entry point to the building,” he said. “One exit point. We have signage around the school for no trespassing. I make sure that I’m visible at all times. My car is visible. All times, we use that. That is a huge return effect. We want to make sure people know that police are in the schools.”

In addition, people cannot get into school buildings without first scanner their identification cards and getting a background check. Schools are also constantly shifting their student-search protocols to keep everything efficient.

Munday said there’s more to his job than just keeping the school safe.

“I always tell people that I came here with one kid, my own kid at home, and I’ve adopted now 2,000 kids,” Munday said. “I just can’t wait until I see them, you know, grow up, and I see what they do with their life, I’m pretty excited for the future for all these kids.”