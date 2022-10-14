MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon events kick off Saturday and lasts through the weekend.

The event presents three races: the one mile “doggie dash” and the 5K on Saturday morning, and half marathon on Sunday morning.

Races mean road closures. The Myrtle Beach Police Department will be stationed throughout the routes to keep drivers and runners safe.

“We’re utilizing about a hundred police officers,” MCpl David Beleu said. “They’ll be out there just making sure that people can get where they need to go and the runners are safe.”

With long distance races, road closures are expected.

“The big ones are [Robert Grissom Pkwy] and Ocean Boulevard,” he said. “The major intersections would be Mr. Joe White and King’s Highway will be shut down briefly. 21st and Grissom, 29th and Grissom 48th and Grissom, those will all be shut down as well. Officers will be out there to help people get to where they need to go and cross through traffic in breaks of runners.”

The closures will not last long.

“Grissom Parkway will be pretty much closed down northbound from about 6 a.m. ’til maybe [10 a.m.]. Maybe a little bit earlier, depending on how fast runners run,” Beleu said.

The Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon puts a cap on how long runners can be out on the course. That cap is 10:30 a.m., but as the runners pass specific intersections throughout the morning, police will re-open those roads.

Beleu said drivers can rest assured that MBPD will get everyone where they need to go.

“If you’re going to church in the morning and you need to get to church, we are gonna get you to church,” Beleu said.

He said the best thing to do as a driver is follow signs and listen to law enforcement instructions.

“Just be patient,” Beleu said. “Realize that people are in the roadway and that they are running. Just give it a second and there’ll be a break and officers will gladly get you where you need to go.”

For exact road closures, course maps of each race are available.