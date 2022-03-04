MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A large crowd of Myrtle Beach police officers, family and friends gathered at the Myrtle Beach police station to watch seven officers take their oaths of office and honor.

The officers sworn in at the ceremony were Jessie Dauer, Mary Falvo, John Firley, Christopher Goncalves, Hanna Land, Asa Nicholas and Mitchell Sanford.

Patrick Copeland, the keynote speaker at the event, told the new officers to be patient and keep their goals in mind.

“Your career will consist of failures and setbacks, but I challenge you to stay driven and focus on your goals and you will achieve them in due time,” Copeland said. “And remember to enjoy the ride and stay true to who you are.”