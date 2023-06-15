MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police detailed “multiple suspects” Wednesday night after a report of gunfire on Ocean Boulevard.

Officers responded at 10:54 p.m. to the 1700 block of N. Ocean Boulevard after getting a report of a “weapon discharge,” police said in a Facebook post. Police have not identified any of the suspects.

There were no injuries reported, and police are continuing to investigate the incident.

It was at least the fourth shooting incident reported in Myrtle Beach since Saturday night when shots were fired at officers in the area of Chester Street and 14th Avenue North while the Carolina Country Music Fest was taking place nearby. One officer suffered a minor injury, and six people were arrested Sunday on marijuana charges in Union County after authorities said the car they were in was linked to the shooting.

Another shooting reported at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday resulted in the arrest of a Green Sea man. Police said Brandon Bauch, 34, allegedly fired a gun in a parking lot at the Coastal Grand mall. He was arrested a short time later after he was involved in a motorcycle crash.

Police are also investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night at the Patriots Way apartment complex, which is in the area of 1500 Coastal Lane. It happened at about 9:20 p.m., but no details about the incident have been released.

Anyone with information about Wednesday night’s shooting is asked to call police at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-010030.

