MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department is ready to start its education campaign as a bill restricting squatted trucks and SUVs in South Carolina heads to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk.

The bill would ban all cars from having the front bumper four or more inches higher than the rear bumper.

Master Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police said the bill is something the department lobbied for after a “heavily modified truck” hit and killed a pedestrian last summer in Myrtle Beach.

“So when this bill came up it was a great opportunity for us to really advocate for the safety of our community and the entire state,” Vest said.

Once the bill is signed into law, the 180 days immediately after are for education and to bring about awareness. The following 180 days are for warnings, as officers can stop drivers found to be breaking the law, but can only issue warnings.

“We want to make sure that everybody knows exactly what this says, exactly what you can and can’t do,” Vest said. “We don’t want this to be a surprise for anybody.”

The bill would take full effect 360 days after McMaster’s pen hits paper.