MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was taken to the hospital after they were shot early Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach, police said.

Officers in the area of of Broadway Street and Highway 501 heard gunshots at about 1 a.m., according to police. On the way to the scene, officers saw a crash near 8th Avenue North and North Kings Highway. The driver of the car had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Police have not released information about the person’s condition.

Anyone with information should call 843-918-1382 and reference report 22-013383.

