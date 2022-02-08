Myrtle Beach police gain access to software that helps speed up investigations

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department will now have access to upgraded software that’s expected to help speed up investigations.

Myrtle Beach City Council approved a partnership between the police force and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office that gives MBPD access to the latest Cellebrite Premium Extraction Software Program, a resource that provides law-enforcement agencies improved access to encrypted cellphones that are parts of investigations.

Myrtle Beach City Manager Fox Simons, Jr. said the technology is a big upgrade.

“We need that technology to help our investigations when it comes to investigating crimes,” Simons said. “It is a whole lot faster using that software than what we’re currently using, and it will make us a lot more efficient.”

Buying into the partnership cost the department $15,000.