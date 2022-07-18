MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police issued a summons Saturday to a 25-year-old man after officers found a dog inside a locked car with no ventilation in a parking lot at the John T. Rhodes Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
According to a police report, the outdoor temperature at the time was 83 degrees and the temperature inside the car was between 95 and 100.
Officers responded about 1 p.m. to 2115 Sports Center Way and found the brown/tan mixed-breed female dog in a plastic crate in the rear passenger seat of a gold Honda Accord. The windows were up, and the dog did not have water and was “panting heavily,” the police report said.
Police gave the man a summons for mistreatment of animals.
