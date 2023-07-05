MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police and a community member helped save a marriage proposal from going awry after a man lost the engagement ring in the sand, police said on Facebook.

A Myrtle Beach police officer was flagged down by a Tennessee man on Saturday who said he had lost his engagement ring in the sand.

The man told police they had been taking photos in different places along the beach when he realized the ring had fallen out of his pocket.

Three officers along with a K9 named Goggles joined in on the search around the area the couple had been taking photos, police said. A community member then overheard what was going on and helped search for the ring with a metal detector.

Police said the ring was then found with the help of the metal detector.

“The ring was quickly returned to the gentleman for him to continue his proposal! For those of you wondering, she said yes!” police said on Facebook.