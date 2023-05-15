MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police held a service Monday morning on the city’s memorial grounds to commend the brave men and women who died while serving their communities.

News13’s Claire Purnell spoke with chief Amy Prock, a lieutenant and family members as they remembered the most recent officer who lost his life in the line of duty.

In 1962, former President John F. Kennedy declared May 15 National Peace Officers Memorial day. This week, May 15 also happens to fall on National Police Week. And on Monday, MBPD held its observance ceremony to commemorate the fallen.

“When officers take the oath, they affirm the willingness to put their own well-being at risk to protect our community,” Prock said.

MBPD’s fallen officer memorial fountain honors officers who were killed in the line of duty. For more than a decade after officer Joseph John McGarry was killed on the job, he and officer Henry Scarborough were the department’s only two fallen officers.

However, in 2020, officer Jacob Hancher was shot and killed at the scene of a domestic incident downtown.

“I’ve never truly met someone who was more proud to put on that navy blue uniform and that Myrtle Beach badge,” said detective Laken Bull of the MBPD.

“This is what I remember. The joy and pride in his heart when he got to put on that badge for the first time,” said Suzanne Williams, Hancher’s mother.

The three men are honored each year, but their impacts on the community last forever.

“I remember one day walking in Tidal Creek brewhouse in Market Common one evening and for some reason I looked over to the bar area where I saw a seat dedicated to Jacob [Hancher],” Bull said. “Even most recently, there’s an intersection named after Jacob and Joe [McGarry] in a new neighborhood off 544.”

At the ceremony, Prock wore a black band around her badge, which signifies the loss of a family member.

“Law enforcement is a family. 800,000 strong nationwide. 800,000 strong nationwide! All linked by similar oats and badges. As in all families, we celebrate when we gain new members, and sadly mourn when we lose them,” Prock said.

Hancher’s mother, Williams said she lost a son but in some ways feels like she gained many songs and daughters through the MBPD community.