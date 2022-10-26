MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police have identified a man they say shot at officers on Tuesday, prompting the evacuation of neighbors and an hourslong standoff while he was barricaded inside a home.

William Berry Hodges, 45, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested after the incident on Longleaf Circle. Authorities have not said what charges he will be facing, but he remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Police said Hodges surrendered and was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after refusing for several hours to come out of a home.

According to police, officers went to the area Tuesday morning after getting a tip that a suspect wanted in a domestic dispute was there. It’s unclear when shots were fired at the officers, and none was hurt in the incident.

Shorty before Hodges surrendered, Myrtle Beach firefighters responded after a fire broke out in the home.

Myrtle Beach Fire Capt. Jonathan Evans said Tuesday that authorities were not sure how the fire started but that there were explosive sounds coming from the home that appeared to be fireworks.

The FBI was called in to help during Tuesday’s standoff and is assisting in the investigation. The reason for the agency’s involvement remains unclear.

No additional information was immediately available.

