MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating two armed robberies Wednesday night, according to Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

One armed robbery was reported at about 7:30 p.m. and another was reported at about 11 p.m., according to Vest.

One armed robbery was in the 1000 block of Highway 501 and the other was in the area of 8th Street and Canal Street, Vest said.

It’s unclear if it was businesses or people that were robbed. There has been no word on any arrests.

