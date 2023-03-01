MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating a domestic violence incident, the department said in a Tweet Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened in the area of 65th Avenue North and Wildwood Trail, the department said. Officers will remain on scene until the investigation is completed.
No other information was immediately available.
