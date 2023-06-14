MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating a “shooting incident” that occurred Tuesday night.

Officers responded at about 9:20 p.m. near the 1500 block of Coastal Lane at the Patriots Way apartments, police said in a Facebook post.

Police have not released any additional details about the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-009971.

