MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating an early morning shooting on N. Ocean Boulevard.

It happened at about 3:40 a.m. in the area of the Budget Inn at 501 N. Ocean Blvd., police said in a Facebook post. Police have not released any information about injuries or a suspect or suspects.

People in the area can expect to see an increased law-enforcement presence while the incident is being investigated, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach police department’s non-emergency number at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-011893.

