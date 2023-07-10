MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating an early morning shooting on N. Ocean Boulevard.
It happened at about 3:40 a.m. in the area of the Budget Inn at 501 N. Ocean Blvd., police said in a Facebook post. Police have not released any information about injuries or a suspect or suspects.
People in the area can expect to see an increased law-enforcement presence while the incident is being investigated, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach police department’s non-emergency number at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-011893.
Count on News13 for updates.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.