MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating a shooting Saturday night on Ocean Boulevard.
The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the area of 12th Avenue North and North Ocean Boulevard, according to police.
No other details were immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382 and reference report #23-005930.
Count on News13 for updates.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.