MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating a shooting Saturday night on Ocean Boulevard.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the area of 12th Avenue North and North Ocean Boulevard, according to police.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382 and reference report #23-005930.

