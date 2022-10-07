MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating a stabbing Friday at the Community Kitchen, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The stabbing happened Friday afternoon at the Community Kitchen on Mr. Joe White Avenue, Vest said.

Police were called for an aggravated assault and found one person with an apparent stab wound, Vest said. The person was taken to a hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

