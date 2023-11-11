MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating after one person was shot near Coastal Grand Mall Friday night.

Police said the shooting happened at about 5:58 p.m. and one person is being treated for injuries.

The shooting is actively being investigated and an additional police presence will be in the area as the investigation continues.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, they are asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department non-emergency number at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-019829.

Count on News13 for updates.