MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the area of Poplar Drive in Ramsey Acres, police said.
Police asked residents to remain in their homes at this time. There will be an increased police presence in the area.
SWAT is on scene as well.
No additional information was immediately available.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.