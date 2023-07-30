MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating after a person showed up to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound, police said.
Police said they responded to the hospital at about 5:10 p.m. Saturday. They are currently working to find out more information about the shooting.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here