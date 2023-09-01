MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to a shooting incident in the 900 block of White Street in Myrtle Beach.
Authorities said they received a reported call of a shooting incident Friday morning around 1:32 a.m.
One person was shot and is suffering from what authorities believe to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident is under investigation and the public is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department non-emergency number at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-015678 if they have any information regarding the incident.
