MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are looking for a man as part of an investigation into a shooting that injured a 43-year-old man at the Wave Rider motel in December.

Police posted several photos Wednesday on the department’s Facebook page asking for the public’s help finding the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Duesing at 843-918-1904 and reference report number 22-023926. Callers can remain anonymous.

According to police, the man was taken to the hospital after the Dec. 14 shooting at 1600 South Ocean Boulevard, which is the address for the motel. Those who were involved fled before officers arrived. Police have not provided any additional information about the person’s injuries.

The investigation also led to arrests of two people on drug charges, police said. Stephanie Hamilton, 33, and Latricia Siegle, 37, were arrestesd after police searched a room at the motel and found fentanyl, cocaine base and marijuana.

