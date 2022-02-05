Myrtle Beach police look for man they say showed gun during incident at Seaboard Street Walmart

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are looking for a man accused of displaying a gun on Saturday when he was approached by loss-prevention officers for allegedly shoplifting at the Walmart on Seaboard Street.

In a Facebook post, police said the man ran away before officers arrived. Police obtained surveillance video of the suspect, but no additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-918-1382 and reference report number 22-002073.

Count on News13 for updates.