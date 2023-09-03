MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are looking for a missing 51-year-old man.
Police are looking for Todd Pollard. He stands about 6-foot 2-inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds.
Pollard might be wearing a yellow shirt with a Nike symbol, a blue and white ballcap, khaki pants and HEYDUDE shoes or flipflops, police said. He also might be driving a blue Ford Escape with a Kentucky license plate 891YEN.
Anyone with information is asked to call Myrtle Beach police’s non-emergency hotline at 843-918-1382.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here