MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating after a pickup truck and car hauler containing a 1970 Dodge Challenger were reported stolen from the 3100 block of Oleander Drive.

Police released a surveillance photo of what appears to be the white 2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty truck and 22-foot white Haulmark enclosed hauler being driven at 3:36 a.m. Sunday in the area of 29th Avenue North and Resort Drive.

Police said the vehicles were last seen between 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.

The F-350 and the hauler both had North Carolina licenses plates with the numbers NZ3913 and GYB442, respectively. The yellow Dodge Challenger had a California license plate with the number 6EML501.

Police said information about all of the vehicles has been entered into the National Crime Information Center.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382 and reference report No. 23-004145.

