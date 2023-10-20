MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department is working with police in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, to try to find Nicholas Welc, who is missing and could possibly be in the Myrtle Beach area, according to police.

Welc was last seen at 1 p.m. on Oct. 4th and is dependent upon medication. The Greensburg Police Department said efforts to locate Welc have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s non-emergency number at 843-918-1382.

