Myrtle Beach police make 2nd arrest in prostitution, robbery case

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police made a second arrest Thursday in connection with a prostitution and robbery case, according to warrants obtained by News13.

30-year-old Carissa Kaitlyn Atkins was arrested Thursday and charged with prostitution third offense and attempted armed robbery.

On Nov. 23, police responded to an undisclosed location after opening an investigation into an armed robbery, according to warrants. Officers learned the robbery stemmed from a prostitution arrangement that Atkins is accused of facilitating.

Atkins was convicted of prostitution twice in the last ten years, according to warrants. She’s held in the Myrtle Beach Jail without bond, according to online booking records.

Nicholas Daniel Benson, 26, was previously charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, first-degree burglary, four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and several drug charges in connection with the case.