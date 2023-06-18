MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run that happened on May 19.

The incident happened in the area of Jennings Road and Staley Avenue, police said. Officers responded to a report of a man being hit by a vehicle and that he was injured and information was limited at the time.

The man was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries, according to police.

Police previously asked the public last week for any information on the case, and are now offering a cash reward.

