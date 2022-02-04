Myrtle Beach police officers replacing belts with more efficient vests

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police officers are getting new vests that will take place of the current utility belts officers wear.

The biggest impact the vests are expected to have are on the officers’ physical bodies. The weight of the gear is now distributed to the chest and torso, where before the weight was on their hips and legs.

A detention officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Danny Sullivan, has been wearing the vest for a about a week and enjoys the change. He believes his fellow officers will too.

“I think they are going to be pretty excited, I know some senior officers may have been wearing the belt for a long time but I think once they transition to this they’re going to notice a huge improvement in back pain, leg pain, hip pain things like that,” Sullivan said.

The vests make it easier for officers to remove their armor and gear, and it is makes the uniform more breathable because it holds the armor plate.

Each vest costs about $300, but it’s an expense that was planned in the normal uniform budget. The vests carry officers’ protective armor and all gear they were holding on their belt.