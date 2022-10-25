MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are responding to a barricaded person in Myrtle Beach who fired shots at officers, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Police are in the area of Longleaf Circle, according to Vest, who said officers have been communicating by phone with the man.

Residents have been asked to stay inside and neighboring homes have been evacuated.

No other details were immediately available. News13 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

