MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department is working on a safety plan for Memorial Day.

Planning for the holiday started as soon as last year’s Memorial Day weekend ended.

Police said they’ve listened to the community and business partners when putting together this year’s plan.

Right now, several hundred officers are committed to helping the department during Memorial Day. This includes assistance from regional and departments like those located in Barnwell, Conway, Manning and Florence.

There will also be staggered shifts so the highest number of officers will be out in the downtown area during the late afternoon and evenings.

“We have several hundred officers that are committed to supplementing our force, like years past, a lot of that being state assets and other surrounding jurisdictions and even further out as far as the upstate,” Captain Eric DiLorenzo said.

The department will also implement a traffic control plan which consists of one-way traffic down Ocean Boulevard. This is to prevent congestions like clogged lanes.