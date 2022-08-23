MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach authorities are negotiating with a person who has barricaded themselves in a building on North Ocean Boulevard, police said in a Facebook post.

The incident is taking place at the Happy Holiday motel, according to police, who said the area is secure and that officers will be “on scene while the incident is ongoing.”

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes and avoid the area.

No additional details were immediately available.

