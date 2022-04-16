MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police responded Saturday to a person with a gunshot wound at the Hollywood Wax Museum.

MBPD said officers responded to the museum in the 1800 block of 21st Avenue North just after 8 p.m.

The department said the injured person is getting treatment while officers remain at the scene conducting an investigation.

MBPD said the scene has been secured and anyone with information should call the department at (843) 918-1382.

