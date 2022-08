MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are searching for a woman it said has medical issues that likely means she is confused and unable to speak, according to a social media post.

Darlene Gist, 58, was last seen Monday morning on Wedgewood Street. She was wearing a white hat, a blue and white tie-dye shirt and multicolored stretch pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 918-1382.