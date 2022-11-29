MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are searching for a missing man who was last seen in October.

A police report obtained by News13 states Darl Kendrick Johnson, 42, was last seen Oct. 3 at the Greyhound Bus Station on 7th Avenue North.

Johnson is about 150-160 pounds and 5’8″ tall with black hair and brown eyes, according to the police report.

The person who reported him missing said he will go missing for periods of time but always contacts family and has never been gone for this amount of time in the past, according to the report.

A relative told News13 Johnson lives in Tabor City, North Carolina.

Anyone with information should contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department.