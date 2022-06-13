MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are on scene of a search for a missing swimmer Monday afternoon, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Police said officers are in the area of Ocean Boulevard and 7th Avenue North with Ocean Rescue and lifeguards.

Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Fire Department

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is using drones and jet skis to search. A double red flag is in effect due to ocean conditions and people should not enter the water, the department said.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.