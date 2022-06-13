MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are on scene of a search for a missing swimmer Monday afternoon, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Police said officers are in the area of Ocean Boulevard and 7th Avenue North with Ocean Rescue and lifeguards.
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is using drones and jet skis to search. A double red flag is in effect due to ocean conditions and people should not enter the water, the department said.
📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.