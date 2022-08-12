Police have released a photo of a person accused of an armed robbery on Aug. 12, 2022 at a Home Depot. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are searching for a suspect who is accused of an armed robbery at a Myrtle Beach Home Depot.

The robbery happened at about 3 p.m.

The suspect showed a gun, demanded money and then fled, according to police. They drove off in a white van shortly after.

Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call police.