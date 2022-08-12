MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are searching for a suspect who is accused of an armed robbery at a Myrtle Beach Home Depot.
The robbery happened at about 3 p.m.
The suspect showed a gun, demanded money and then fled, according to police. They drove off in a white van shortly after.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.