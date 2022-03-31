MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police seized hundreds of grams of drugs and four people were arrested after a “lengthy” investigation into the sale of drugs on the north end of the city.

Jamie Green, 45, of Lake Waccamaw, North Carolina, James Kearney, 42, of Myrtle Beach, Claudia Pieterse, 30, of Conway, and Zachary Stell, 35, of Murrells Inlet, were all arrested Wednesday, according to police.

Police seized 213.32 grams of meth, 81.18 grams of marijuana, 23.54 grams of cocaine, 19.47 grams of fentanyl, 8.48 grams of heroin, 0.66 grams of crack, three doses of LSD, four pistols and $13,124, according to police.

The charges come after police executed a search warrant in the 7000 block of North Ocean Boulevard Tuesday morning.

All four are facing a combined 32 charges, police said.

Anyone with information on drug activity is asked to call 843-918-1382 or email intelunit@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.